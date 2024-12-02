Fime and imark support payment testing in Nepal

This initiative aims to support the growing digital payments landscape in the country by providing testing and consultancy services to issuers and acquirers. The collaboration is expected to enable Nepalese payment stakeholders to validate the integration of their payment acceptance terminals efficiently, reducing both costs and time to market.

In the company press release, officials from imark talked about the company's longstanding partnership with banks and financial institutions to modernise their payments infrastructure. They highlighted the importance of partnering with Fime to provide access to cutting-edge test tools and consultancy services, fostering innovation while maintaining security standards.

In turn, representatives from Fime acknowledged imark as a valued partner and expressed Fime's commitment to supporting Nepal's payment evolution and digitalisation through testing and certification services.

Services provided through the collaboration

In essence, by leveraging imark's local expertise combined with Fime's global experience, the partnership aims to drive innovation in the country's payment ecosystem. The collaboration between Fime and imark offers Level 3 consulting, certification, card and mobile personalisation validation (CPV), and necessary test tools to local banks. These services assist in preventing costly production issues and certification delays, thereby facilitating smoother certification processes. Moreover, this partnership further extends Fime's Level 3 services internationally.

A closer look at the two companies

Fime provides consulting and testing services in payments, smart mobility, biometrics, authentication, and open banking to help clients develop and launch trusted and secure solutions. With a global perspective, local insight, and expertise in testing and certification, Fime collaborates with organisations worldwide to define, design, deliver, and test their products and services.

Imark is a fintech company headquartered in Kathmandu, Nepal, specialising in delivering innovative digital solutions to banking and financial institutions across Southeast Asia.