Fils, Telr partner to drive sustainability in payments

Fils aims to integrate its end-to-end sustainable infrastructure to make payments more transparent and sustainable. At the same time, by integrate Fil’s proprietary technology, Telr can allow merchants to track their emissions and access voluntary carbon markets to mitigate the emissions’ negative impact on the environment. Moreover, merchants will also benefit from robust reporting functionality and reduced greenwashing to demonstrate their help towards the environment and encourage other businesses to invest in similar sustainable initiatives.

More on the partnership

The strategic partnership will help Telr expand its array of services provided, aiming to facilitate ecommerce businesses to adopt a seamless and efficient one-stop-shop philosophy. This consists of a variety of financial and businesses services provided, from QR codes and social commerce capabilities to digital invoicing, BNPL microcredits, and a dedicated programme for merchant financing, Telr Finance.

Through the alliance, UAE-based payment gateway solutions provider Fils will tackle the pressing matters of climate change, offering access to carbon markets via a transparent infrastructure. The technology-first approach to sustainable actions allows SMEs, large corporations, and any other business in between to seamlessly embed sustainability scopes within their global operations and make environmental changes a priority in their future expansion and business plans.

Merchants will now have access to emissions calculators to monitor their carbon footprint and emission-reduction tools. These initiatives further align with the Net Zero by 2050 strategy and other similar initiatives that are reshaping transactions and building a sustainable finance ecosystem.





About the companies

Telr works as a payments aggregator, facilitating transactions in more than 30 different currencies and over 120 languages. It enables businesses to connect to all payment schemes and manage financial and business services as a one-stop-shop for ecommerce solutions.

At the same time, Fils is based in Dubai and the UK and acts as a fintech that applies a technology-first solution to drive sustainability. Fils has developed a digital ecosystem that connects payment infrastructures, organisations, and impact makers to boost the scalability of their environmental practices and drive awareness about climate change and the negative impact of carbon emissions.