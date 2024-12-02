FiiiPay offers a Hybrid Payment Network via blockchain

FiiiPay is the proprietary payment system of FiiiGroup, which is set to be the blockchain counterpart of America’s PayPal and China’s Alipay.

FiiiPay’s HPN employs risk mitigation strategies to make up for its vulnerabilities. Equipped with machine learning functionalities to review crypto withdrawal requests, it can collect withdrawal timestamps, IP addresses, or geolocations.

Moreover, it can then analyse user behaviour to raise alerts to FiiiGroup’s team when an unusual activity is detected. This security measure is to protect FiiiPay users from risks of hackers.

FiiiPay’s architecture is a distributed system designed to support load balancing, which can be scaled by adding hardware to the network when the demand is getting higher. Currently, a single server can support up to 1,500 transactions per second.