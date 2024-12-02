Fidor Solutions selects Konsentus for PSD2 TPPs identity and regulatory checking

Konsentus’ Third Party Providers (TPPs) identification platform will be integrated into fidorOS (fOS), Fidor Solutions’ proprietary API digital banking platform, offering a PSD2 and Open banking compliant solution to bank clients. The first client deployment will see Germany’s neobank, Fidor Bank, use this service to perform TPPs Identity & Regulatory checking – a core component of the PSD2 directive. In addition to Fidor Bank, the Konsentus solution will ensure PSD2 and GDPR compliance for all Fidor Solutions’ bank clients by securing access to end customers’ accounts and data to only fully authorised and regulated third parties.

As a SaaS cloud-based platform powered by API, Konsentus offers a plug-and-play RegTech solution for TPPs’ identification. Its platform will integrate and work in conjunction with the essential banking functions provided by Fidor Solutions’ fOS digital banking platform, allowing a customer-centric banking experience.