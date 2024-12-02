Fidor partners with Finn AI to launch AI-powered chatbot for banks

The conversational bot is part of Fidor’s strategy to accelerate the adoption of AI, machine learning and robotisation in banking when relevant to the customer.

Organisations use the Fidor Operating System (fidorOS) to support digital transformation initiatives such as the creation of neobanks (digital-only banks). The fidorOS platform is sold as a solution stack to like-minded organisations such as banks, telecoms and retailers looking to launch neobanks. Fidor additionally provides banking-as-a-service functionalities for organisations across Europe – including technology, compliance, risk management, go-to-market strategy and customer service under its banking license.

The Fidor chatbot will provide end users with access to financial support for all of their banking needs, allowing them to perform tasks and interact with their bank using simple human conversations.

The chatbot is available on web and mobile banking platforms. It addresses general customer queries and the fast routing of complex conversations to the appropriate human for response, increasing customer satisfaction by reducing the time users spend looking for information. Next, the chatbot will assist with transactional services.

The chatbot incorporates deep machine learning and natural language processing so it can continually optimise and refine its performance every time it interacts with a customer.