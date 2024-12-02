Fidor, Eight team up for digital finance marketplace

The agreement will see Eight Inc and Fidor jointly design Fidor’s customer experience for the community-based marketplace for financial services.

According to Fidor, FinanceBay connects fintech, insurtech and tradetech service providers to consumers “in an easy and value adding way”.

The project was initially launched to Fidor Bank customers in Germany as a beta test. Its success, led to Fidor and Eight Inc joining forces for a global roll-out. Fidor FinanceBay will be rolled out as a standalone market infrastructure and white-label solution for distribution partners.