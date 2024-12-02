Fidor brings its operating platform to US

In order to bring its technology to US, Fidor entered a distribution agreement with tech development company GFT Technologies.

Fidor started as a digital bank in 2009 and runs on its own banking platform. The solution is now offered to other banks and financial institutions in Europe, with takers including Penta in Germany and Van Laschot in the Netherlands.

It partnered with GFT in 2016 to support Fidor’s mobile app development and also the o2 banking offering – a white-label bank launched together with Telefonica.

The US partnership with GFT covers three key areas: sales and marketing, product development, and implementation