FIDO, EMVCo and W3C join forces to support Web payment security

Participants in the Web Payment Security Interest Group will define areas of collaboration and identify gaps between existing technical specifications in order to increase compatibility among different technologies. The group complements existing specification-level discussions around EMV Secure Remote Commerce (SRC), EMV 3-D Secure (3DS), FIDO Alliances FIDO2 specifications, and W3Cs Web Authentication and Payment Request APIs.

Some of the activities included in the project’s agenda are formulation of a vision for web payment security, development of use cases, gap analysis, liaisons with other organisations, and identification of standardisation opportunities for each organisation. The Interest Group does not publish specifications.

Technical work is carried out in other groups within each organization, such as the FIDO2 Technology Working Group, the W3C Web Payments Working Group, or one of EMVCos working groups.

EMVCo, FIDO Alliance, and W3C encourage their respective members to join the Interest Group. For more information about how to join the group, please see the Web Payment Security Interest Group home page.