FIDO Alliance, PKI Forum to prompt security standards in India

FIDO standards and FIDO Certified solutions enable globally interoperable, public key cryptography- based, strong authentication for login security and digital signatures.

The two organisations have agreed to work together on promoting FIDOs standards and best practices for strong authentication, alongside outputs from the India PKI Forum. Such technologies will provide security for both clients and businesses as they expand online services such as income tax, passports, company law, e-procurement, bidding and government social services.

India PKI Forum (IPKI) is a non-profit organisation sponsored by the Government of Indias Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA) within the Ministry of Information Technology. IPKI Forum serves as an Indian information resource for PKI and an advocate for industry cooperation and market awareness. This enables organisations to understand and embrace the value of PKI in applications relevant to their businesses. India PKI Forum is also an active member of the Asia PKI Consortium, which is a non-government organisation headquartered in Hong Kong.