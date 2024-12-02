Fidel API adds Amex to capture transactions on all payment networks

As part of the agreement, Fidel, which powers the loyalty programmes of Avios, TopCashback, and Perkbox, is now supporting Amex cards.

According to the press release, developers can use Fidel to create web and mobile applications for linking payment cards with digital platforms globally. Since launching their card-linking API technology, Fidel has driven sales across 11,000 retailer locations. In the past 12 months, the UK-based company has expanded to the US, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Norway and shares plans to expand to Canada, Japan, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand in early 2019.

Using Fidel’s technology, which powers card-linking applications in the background, customers only need to link their debit or credit card to a brand loyalty programme once, and from then on every time they use their card they earn points and rewards.