FICO receives five patents related to fraud prevention and AI

Two of the patents are for analytic technology used by FICO Falcon Platform for fraud management.

Detection of Compromise of Merchants, ATMS, And Networks relates to the generation of compromise profiles for financial accounts based on reported fraud data of a payment account and merchant device. These compromise profiles accelerate detection of fraud.

Card Fraud Detection Utilizing Real-Time Identification Of Merchant Test Sites covers a system and method for detecting when criminals are testing compromised cards, by using real-time merchant profiles and specialized scoring models.

FICO inventors also received three patents related to analytics and decision management:

Efficiently Representing Complex Score Models transforms predictive models into a software program for deployment in a rules engine, helping IT departments solve the problem of operationalizing analytics. This technology is integrated in FICO Blaze Advisor decision rules management system, part of the FICO Decision Management Suite.

Automatic Modeling Farmer covers an AI system that automatically develops and evaluates a large number of possible predictive models in order to produce optimal models.

Systems and Methods to Improve Decision Management Project Testing is an invention that visualizes the validation status of components of an executable decision management project, which improves project testing. This technology is integrated in FICO Origination Manager.

In total, FICO currently holds 192 US and foreign patents, and 93 pending patent applications.