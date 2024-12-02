FICO, Conductor team up for card fraud protection in Brazil

As part of the agreement, FICO Falcon Platform will protect millions of credit cards processed by Conductor. Falcon is an artificial intelligence solution based on machine learning patents that aim to detect transactional fraud. Its models are based on data from the fraud consortium Falcon Intelligence Network. The solution facilitates management of transactional fraud detection on payment cards, deposits, debits, and electronic and mobile payments.

On the other hand, what Conductor will offer is omnichannel communication based on FICO Customer Communication Services, which further reduces false positives. This means that when the system identifies abnormal behavior, it communicates directly with the users preferred communication channel, confirming if it is fraud or not.