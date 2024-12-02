FICO announces the latest version of its FICO Analytics Workbench

The solution enables business users and data scientists better understand the machine learning models behind AI-derived decisions. The FICO Analytics Workbench combines the company’s existing data science tools with several open source technologies, into a single, cloud-ready, machine learning and decision science toolkit, powered by scalable Apache Spark technologies.

The Analytics Workbench has been designed for users with a variety of skill sets, from credit risk officers looking for a consistent tool to data scientists and business analysts collaborating and working together. At the end of August 2018, the company teamed up with Equifax Canada to enable the company distribute FICO scores to lenders and other businesses in Canada.