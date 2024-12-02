Fibank to implement MeaWallets Mea Token Platform

In 2016, First Investment Bank was the first bank in Bulgaria to launch a mobile HCE payment solution using the MeaWallet Cloud-Based Payments Platform. The bank is now replacing this solution with the new Mea Token Platform.

The platform aims to offer banks and other issuers a single point of integration towards multiple payment schemes (Mastercard, Visa and American Express). At the front-end the SDK can enable mobile payments in the bank’s banking application, mobile wallet or other wallets like OEM Pay such as Android Pay, Samsung Pay and Apple Pay.

First Investment Bank (Fibank) is one of the largest banks in Bulgaria, with regional presence through foreign operations in Cyprus and Albania. Fibank offers a diverse range of products and services for individual and corporate clients.