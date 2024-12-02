Fibank, Mastercard and Garmin roll out watch payment in Bulgaria

The announcement is made possible via Garmin Pay, which can be used by Fibank customers with Mastercard cards for payments through Garmin watches. Under the Garmin Pay watch payment project, customers will be able to use the new service at all contactless POS terminals and contactless ATMs.

The Garmin Pay service is supported by the Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES) technology and card registration can be done through the Garmin Connect Mobile (GCM) app. In addition, the service is intended for people with an active lifestyle and athletes. It eliminates the need to carry a bag, wallet, card or a smartphone.

The bank and Mastercard previously partnered in 2010 to launch the PayPass contactless payment technology in Bulgaria. Later in 2016, the partners introduced the first digital card in the country.