FI-MOBILE partners Allied Payment Network for Picture Pay solution

Allied’s Picture Pay integrates within FI-MOBILE’s mobile banking solution, enhancing the integration process for FI-MOBILE’s financial institution customers. FI-MOBILE’s end users can then sign in to their institutions’ mobile app and pay any bill with the snap of a photo.

FI-MOBILE enables credit unions and banks deliver an engaging banking experience across mobile devices.

Allied Payment Network is a company that applies bill pay technologies for the financial industry and its customers. With its solution, Picture Pay, whose imaging software is powered by Mitek’s Mobile Photo Bill Pay technology, Allied provides a mobile point, shoot and bill pay application for smartphones.

In February 2014, Allied Payment Network has joined forces with MoadBus, a technology company that provides business solutions to financial institutions.