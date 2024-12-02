Fexcos OpenConnect solution achieves Oracle Validated Integration

The open platform provides acquirers and merchants with omnichannel solutions that accept card and alternative payment methods to an Oracle Hospitality standard. OpenConnect, already established with the cruise industry, is currently available to the resort and hospitality sectors in Asia, with plans to expand into multiple verticals including the food and beverage sectors.

To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners are required to meet a set of requirements based on the needs and priorities of customers. OpenConnect aims to streamline the PCI compliance process on hotel operations; all transactions received are tokenized so merchant systems never see sensitive cardholder data or card numbers.

In addition, the solution comes with Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC), a service that allows international credit and debit cardholders to pay in their home currency, with full visibility on the total cost of the transaction in a currency they are familiar with.