FEXCO, Zapp partner for mPOS payments

Under the terms of the partnership, acquirers are set to be able to support Zapp transactions via FEXCO’s FLASHiZ mobile payment platform on existing POS hardware. This enables retailers to integrate mobile payments using both QR codes and NFC so their customers can use their mobile phones to pay in shops, online, and pay paper invoices.

Zapp enables payments on people’s mobile phones through their existing mobile banking application. Zapp is expected to be open to all financial institutions, merchants, acquirers and consumers from autumn 2014 and its partners include HSBC, first direct, Nationwide, Metro Bank, Santander, WorldPay, Elavon, Sage Pay, Realex Payments and Optimal Payments. Zapp is part of the VocaLink group of companies. VocaLink is a UK payments provider.

In recent news, Zapp has partnered with Elavon, a subsidiary of US Bancorp and a global payment solutions provider.