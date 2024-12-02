



By launching payUnite, Fexco aims to capitalise on the growing payment orchestration market, which is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2025 to USD 6.52 billion by 2030.

payUnite is designed to help merchants solve the challenges associated with the fragmented payment ecosystems and the growing consumer demands for modern and flexible payment experiences. The payment orchestration platform was developed to enable merchants avoid vendor lock-in and allow them to maintain control and flexibility over their payments stack.

For acquirers, the platform is built to help reduce risk, drive volume, optimise transaction flows, and increase performance via intelligent routing.

More details about Fexco’s payment orchestration platform

The payUnite payment orchestration platform provides merchants in the airline, retail, and hospitality industries with additional solutions:

Alternative payment methods : including pre-integrations for Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options at checkout;

Tokenization : the platform has a card tokenisation engine that reduces customer friction and adheres to data protection regulations like PCI DSS;

Smart acquirer routing ;

Omnichannel payments : as a unified platform, payUnite offers both online and POS payments;

Reporting and reconciliation engine ;

Value-added services: Fexco’s Dynamic Currency Conversion solution, fraud management, and chargeback management.

As per the official press release, Fexco’s payUnite has a 35% market share in the cruise industry and, as such, processes over USD 17 billion in transaction volumes annually. By launching payUnite for the airline, retail, and hospitality industries, the company aims to tap new verticals that have a significant potential for orchestration-driven growth.

payUnite reportedly builds on Fexco’s OpenConnect. The platform integrates multiple payment and security technologies to create an optimised transaction experience for acquirers, merchants, and customers.

Payment orchestration solutions have become increasingly used by merchants in light of the ongoing shift to digital, cross-border transactions, with smart routing, dynamic currency conversion, and tokenization capabilities leading to improved operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. In addition, the payment orchestration market places a strong emphasis on security and compliance by addressing the need for data protection and fraud prevention.

For more information about Fexco, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.