



Following this announcement, this collaboration marks a significant step in Maya’s strategy to respond to the overall riding demand of international clients, as well as the growing tourism sector in the region of the Philippines.

In addition, the companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the announcement

The deployment of DCC across Maya’s business network is particularly timely, with the country currently experiencing a resurgence in tourism. The DCC service was developed in order to allow clients to pay in their home currency at the point of sale, and it was made available across multiple Maya Business in-store terminals nationwide. This development is expected to provide optimised convenience to local businesses and international tourists, aiming to reinforce Maya’s commitment to the process of delivering improved, customer-focused services. At the same time, local businesses will have the possibility to benefit from both increased revenue opportunities, while also delivering an optimised client offering.

The collaboration is set to not only enhance the payment experience for both local businesses and international visitors but also underscore the shared commitment to drive financial innovation across borders.

In addition, by combining Fexco’s worldwide expertise with Maya’s digital presence, the company aims to provide merchants with the capability to access secure and convenient financial services that meet the demands of today’s rapidly evolving marketplace. As Fexco and Maya continue to optimise and expand their offerings, the initiative is set to access a new standard for payment solutions in the Philippines, benefiting both local businesses and the growing overall influx of international visitors.