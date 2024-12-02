Fexco and Worldline offer DCC to ATMs in Europe

DCC at ATMs gives non-EUR cardholders in Europe, the first traveller destination in the world, the value added service option to withdraw money from ATMs when traveling abroad, with full visibility of the exchange rate they are paying and the knowledge of how much they are withdrawing in their own currency, on the day of the transaction.

The technology is built as a comprehensive system for delivering DCC services on ATM Networks to European Independent ATM Deployers (IAD’s) and financial institutions, offering an end-to-end solution to currency management, authorisation, clearing, settlement and dispute management.

Worldline activities are organised around three areas: merchant services and terminals, mobility and e-transactional services, financial processing services and software licensing. Worldline employs more than 7,300 people worldwide and generated EUR 1.15 billion revenues (pro forma) in 2013. Worldline is an Atos company.