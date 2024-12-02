Fetch selects Kount to boost grocery savings and rewards experience

Furthermore, the partnership enables shoppers to redeem gift cards and supports Fetch Rewards to offer new customer features based on Kount’s AI-driven fraud prevention solution. The solution is powered by unsupervised and supervised machine learning, and together with Kount’s 6,500 global customers, enables users to set custom risk thresholds and drive business outcomes.

Kount delivers a SaaS model fraud and risk management platform for companies operating in customer-not-present (CNP) environments. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.

Launched in 2017, Fetch Rewards is a grocery rewards app in the US, working directly with over 300 brands to bring shoppers everyday savings on thousands of products wherever they shop.