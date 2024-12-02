Festicket partners tappit to bring cashless experience to festivals

Festicket provides ticket booking services to more than 1,000 festivals worldwide, as well as accommodation and transfers. By teaming up with tappit, Festicket integrates cashless solutions into their offering, upgrading the experience for attendees.

By using tappit’s cashless technology, in the form of prepaid cards or payment wristbands, festival-goers will be able to experience more secure transactions across an event. Festival organisers benefit as well, as the cashless system provides data about event-goer behaviour, which helps them upgrade the fan experience at future events.

UK-based tappit has built a platform that supports cashless payments, and its technology is already being used by several large festivals, where fans are able to load up their cards or wristbands with cash even before the festival starts.