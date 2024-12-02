Ferry and BJ's Restaurants launch payroll card powered by Highnote



According to the announcement, the cards are available in the US among BJ’s Restaurants’ casual dining locations, marking a step in providing a same-day tip access and wage payment solution that integrates with a restaurant’s point of sale (POS) and human capital management (HCM) software, handles secondary tip-outs, and ensures tax compliance.





Moreover, Ferry worked closely with Highnote to develop a card solution customised to the unique needs of hospitality service employers like BJ’s Restaurants. As per the press release, the cards operate using Highnote’s white-labeled API, providing the card issuance infrastructure and program management capabilities that make the hardest parts of card issuance easy to manage.











The API integrates with Ferry’s backend, enabling BJ’s to auto-calculate tips for every team member, split tips, and allocate funds across employee accounts without the need for manager intervention. By granting team members access to pay faster and easier than direct deposit or paper checks, BJ’s aims to elevate its employee experience while fostering greater financial security.





About Ferry

Ferry’s patented technology integrates into native POS and HCM systems to allow restaurants and others in the hospitality industry to easily track and calculate tips, split tips among support staff, and offer near-instant cashless tip outs. The Ferry Payroll Card seeks to modernise payroll by reducing the need for paper checks and offers users a litany of financial benefits including free access to over 40,000 ATMs in the US, a Cash Back program, and earned wage access for both tips and wages.







About Highnote

Highnote is an Embedded Finance company with a fully integrated tech stack that provides service needed for companies to launch new ways to use card payments. Utilising the developer friendly Highnote platform, product and engineering teams at enterprises of all sizes can efficiently embed virtual and physical payment cards (commercial and consumer prepaid, debit, credit, and charge), ledger, and wallet capabilities into their existing products, creating compelling value for users while growing revenue and building a unique and differentiated brand.

