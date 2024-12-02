Fenix Pay launches payment services for electric mobility vehicles

The delivery platform operates in all five countries from the Middle East and, through Fenix Pay, aims to deliver convenience and flexibility to customers to choose from different payment methods.

With the new integration, Fenix users can pay using credit or debit cards, mobile/ telco credit, Apple Pay, and several local digital wallets. This adds to the company’ efforts to boost digitisation in the Middle East and transition to a cashless economy.

To serve underbanked customers, Fenix is looking for partnerships with telecom service providers from the UAE and Turkey (including Turkcell, Vodafone, and Du). By the end of the Q1 2022, Fenix Pay will also be integrated with telecom operators Mobily from Saudi Arabia and Batelco in Bahrain.