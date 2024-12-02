Fenergo rolls out cloud managed service for financial institutions

The move is a direct response to the growing acceptance of cloud amongst financial institutions and requests from the Fenergo client community. Research by Fenergo found that 56% of global financial institutions are prioritising cloud in the next 12 months and 57% have started implementation, according to the official press release.

Fen-Host includes installation of Fenergos CLM solution, deployment, configuration, and maintenance of the environments, monitoring, patching and product support amongst others. The application allows financial institutions to get business solutions up and running while maintaining the flexibility of customer specific configuration, interfaces, and processes. Alternatively, financial institutions could opt to deploy Fenergos CLM platform to their own cloud, maintaining full control of their environment.