Fenergo, Refinitiv partner for client onboarding services

As part of the agreement, Fenergos API integration with Refinitivs World-Check One allows financial institutions to facilitate KYC verification and AML screening via a user-friendly interface. According to a Fenergo survey, 81% of C-suite executives at banks agree that information gathering, and managing increasing volumes of client data lengthens compliance and onboarding, thus negatively affecting customer experience. As such, Fenergo and Refinitivs combined offering reduces the need for repeated customer outreaches for information. This enables financial companies to facilitate customer due diligence (CDD) and focus on optimising customer experiences.

By integrating World-Check One, customers are allowed to identify potential risks, and respond to threats across the entire enterprise. Users can also create and maintain a model inventory and an evidence trail of the acceptance or rejection of changes, and report on governance status, sign-offs, or supporting attachments and related issues, all from a single platform.