Fenergo launches client lifecycle management tools

Digital Client Orchestration is a suite of CLM tools involved in the integration of front, middle, and back office systems using an API approach.

Fenergo suggested that an API-led approach enables banks and FS institutions to achieve true Digital Client Orchestration by delivering end-to-end customer journeys to any channel, thus facilitating the customer experience and reducing operational inefficiencies.

The tool aims to direct the customer journey through internal approval processes, ensuring a speedy and compliant onboarding. The solution has the goal to assist the financial institutions achieve a single client view throughout the lifecycle. Fenergo’s tool is built upon KYC compliance, AML screening, tax compliance etc.