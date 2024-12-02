Fenergo delivers global KYC policy to Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking

Natixis is the international corporate and investment banking, asset management, insurance and financial services arm of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France.

Fenergo is a Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) software solutions for financial institutions. The company’s CLM suite transforms how sell-side banks and buy-side companies manage clients - from initial onboarding to KYC/AML and regulatory compliance, to client data management and ongoing lifecycle KYC reviews and refreshes.

Fenergo CLM delivers a standardized global KYC policy and procedure. The robust, out-of-the-box regulatory framework spans Anti-Money Laundering (AML), KYC and other KYC classifications (such as MiFID II, FATCA, CRS, Dodd-Frank, EMIR, Canadian Derivatives, Margin Requirements, The Volcker Rule / Loi de Separation Bancaire, QDD/Hire Act (871M), Sec 15a6, GDPR).

The client and counterparty data and documentation are centralized, facilitating global regulatory rules and increasing the transparency of information across the KYC process, creating a single view of the client. This enables available client information to be reused, reducing the need for superfluous client outreaches.