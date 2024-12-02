FEITIAN Technologies presents Power Cards tech

The ‘all-in-one’ Fingerprint Power Card combines multiple security technologies in a single card, including authentication (FIDO, FIDO2, PKI, OTP), physical access, identification, payment, and access to applications or data.

The fingerprint data is enrolled by the card via a desktop or mobile application, and stored cryptographically within the Secure Element of the card. Moreover, it can function without batteries, and it connects via RFID or NFC. This means that the solution is only ‘running’ when used with a card reader, hence it can’t be randomly scanned to have its data stolen.

The Power Card offers access to identification, a card for physical access, and authentication to access data and applications. FEITIAN’s solution has the ability to combine all of these technologies into one card. These features save the issuer time and money while delivering security.