Feedzai rolls out Feedzai Risk Ledger to find and prevent financial crime

While siloed data solutions can miss illicit activity due to limited visibility, Risk Ledger makes it possible to find and stop risk earlier by detecting otherwise unnoticed fraudsters. This enables an accurate detection that lowers false positives. Risk Ledger has been shown to neutralize repeat fraudsters up to 5 months earlier compared to traditional methods, resulting in a significant improvement in money recall, according to the official press release.

Risk Ledger’s capacity to effectively prevent fraud and money laundering is rooted in the diversity of the data. Feedzai processes USD 5 billion of transactions every day across more than 200 countries and territories and more than 100 different payments schemes from traditional to digital payments methods. The unique combination of billions of online and offline data elements (e.g. emails, IPs, cards, merchants, terminals and their connections) observed along the entire customer lifecycle (account opening, account monitoring, transactions, and compliance), ensures protection for the entire ecosystem: Issuers, Networks, Acquirers, and Merchants.

Risk Ledger follows the recent release of Genome, another tool that uses graphic link analysis on top of Feedzai’s advanced AI platform to find networks and patterns of fraud faster than ever before.

For more information about Feedzai, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.