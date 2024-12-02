Feedzai reveals AI in Case Manager

Through this, Feedzai boosts the efficiency of financial crime prevention, while simultaneously facilitating the accuracy of detection. The company’s AI-powered Case Manager eliminates manual piecing of information and data matching processes that inhibit prevention of sophisticated financial crime. Also, it facilitates detection by making relevant contextual data easily accessible, enabling analysts and investigators to make well-informed decisions while fulfilling all SLAs.

Feedzai Genome, an AI-based link analysis tool, is now integrated into Feedzai Case Manager, and it offers analysts and investigators deeper insights, by seeing hidden linkages between various entities in a transaction, such as IP, Card Token, and Device ID. Genome also automatically recognises suspicious visual patterns and flags them as mule accounts, triangle schemes, structuring or other financial crime typologies. The company also broke down the data silos within Case Managers, giving analysts access to data through a unified interface that incorporates transactions from all payment channels, use-cases, and product lines.

Moreover, Feedzai expanded its Whitebox Explanations to provide transparency and insight into the risk model’s decision regardless of whether it was built inside the Feedzai platform or imported. Via this initiative, financial institutions and merchants will understand and leverage the most suitable algorithms for their business, while still providing context essential to ensure compliant decision-making.