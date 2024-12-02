Feedzai facilitates its customer-centric Account Opening solution

The updated machine learning-enabled Account Opening solution aims to help banks onboard customers with less friction, less fraud, and better customer acquisition rates. It also provides machine learning, tailored workflows, third-party integration, and data enrichment.

Feedzai’s Account Opening solution now offers the following capabilities:

machine learning tools (OpenML, AutoML, Genome) that enable companies to boost operational efficiency, and detect fraud effectively;

tailored workflows based on risk assessment to reduce friction, creating a more customer-centric experience for applicants;

third-party integration and data enrichment that gives users a holistic view, enabling banks to onboard legitimate customers, and increase their lifetime value.

Feedzai is a data science company that offers software, which uses big data analysis and machine-based learning to prevent fraud in commerce and banking. For more information about Feedzai, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.