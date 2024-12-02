Feedzai, DataRobot to help banks fight financial crime with machine learning

As a result of the partnership, not only banks, but also merchants, processors, and other financial institutions will be able to incorporate DataRobot machine learning models directly into the Feedzai platform to create a superior platform for financial crime detection.

DataRobot is widely used throughout the banking industry to automate the creation of advanced machine learning models to mitigate exposure to many types of risk, including fraud detection and anti-money laundering. These powerful models can now be integrated into Feedzai’s platform via the OpenML platform announced in 2018.

Data scientists gain the flexibility to perform the entire data science loop (data cleaning and analysis, feature engineering, model training and testing) within the Feedzai platform, or augment the process by importing an external model, leveraging the expertise of the broader data science ecosystem. Additionally, after creating or importing a model, users can leverage Feedzai’s AI tools to boost detection such as our automated rules engine, advanced link analysis, Risk ledger, and Genome. For more information about Feedzai, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.