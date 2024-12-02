Feedzai brings AutoML to the fraud space

By automating tasks such as feature engineering and machine learning model creation, data scientists are now able to create fraud prevention solutions as much as 50 times faster than is possible with the traditional data science workflow, according to the company’s press release.

Feedzai AutoML works by automating and integrating the most repetitive and time-consuming steps in the data science pipeline, freeing data scientists to perform more consequential tasks. The innovation relies on an advanced type of semantic-based automatic feature engineering, where the machine recognizes the semantics associated to each field enabling the engine to automatically build context-aware features.

Feedzai AutoML follows the April 2018 release of Feedzai OpenML, which allows data scientists to import open source and third party tools to the Feedzai Risk Engine.

Founded and developed by data scientists and aerospace engineers, Feedzai provides an advanced risk management platform powered by big data and machine learning. For more information about Feedzai, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.