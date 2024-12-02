Feedzai announces AI powered solution to fight financial crime, Feedzai Genome

Fraud investigators and analysts can now find and visualize complex financial crime patterns using link analysis graph technology, powered by Feedzai’s underlying AI. The Feedzai Genome interface allows users to see the actual shape of financial crime, instantly identify all related transactions within a group, and take action on the illicit activity in real time.

The technology underlying Feedzai Genome sequences the hidden DNA of fraud by using augmented intelligence to find connected fraud and money laundering actors. So far, the solution has proven successful at catching massive and highly distributed bot attacks, sophisticated money laundering networks, and more, according to the official press release.

The solution visualizes connections between all types of data streams: transactions, identity, location, and more — integrating data sources that are internal (e.g., CRM, KYC), private (e.g, 3rd party enrichers), and public (e.g. Dark Web). Genome learns over time, automatically finding and surfacing similar patterns for different AML and fraud typologies such as mule accounts, layering tactics, triangle schemes, structuring, account takeovers, bot attacks, and more.

