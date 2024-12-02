Feedonomics integrates with TikTok Shop





Through this integration, merchants leveraging Feedonomics for product listing management and order syndication across hundreds of global shopping channels will be able to sell products directly on TikTok Shop through in-feed videos, LIVEs, and the product showcase tab.





The press release highlights that platforms such as TikTok present an ideal source of highly engaged, purchase-ready shoppers who can increase traffic, improve conversion as well as grow revenue. Merchants who are looking to utilise TikTok's shopping feature now have direct access to the channel through Feedonomics’ native integration for catalogue and order management.





TikTok's participatory nature provides a different way in which brands can connect with their communities. It's made product discovery and shopping a native, engaging, and entertaining experience for users. According to the press release, TikTok can be an exciting way for brands to reach and engage with new audiences they otherwise would not have related to before. In-app checkout is able to integrate product discovery, engagement, and checkout, in one place to reduce friction and create more sales.











About Feedonomics

Feedonomics for Marketplaces is a fully managed solution that automates product listing, catalogue optimisation, and order and inventory management for more than 300 channels including TikTok Shop. The company’s solutions combine technology with a team of support specialists who are available around the clock, enabling it to create a full-service feed management experience for sellers.





The flexible platform and automated order management technology allow Feedonomics to support a variety of data management use cases across numerous industries, including ecommerce, automotive, employment, travel, real estate, and more. Feedonomics has various active clients, integrations with the top ecommerce platforms and systems, and partnerships with Amazon, Meta, Google, and Target.





TikTok Shop launch in the US

After months of testing, TikTok Shop was officially launched in the US, in September 2023. Customers would be able to use the new features such as the dedicated shop tap located on the home screen, affiliate programs for creators, as well as shoppable ads. Moreover, creators will be enabled to tag products in their content to make it easier for clients and users to make purchases from in-feed videos and live videos. Furthermore, brands and businesses can design their own product portfolio and make it accessible from their profile pages.





TikTok Shop's dedicated tab will allow the browsing of items from different categories, as well as discovering products through recommendations and managing orders. Moreover, TikTok also set up an affiliate funnel for sellers and merchants that would enable them to work directly with creators, on a commission basis to sell products.