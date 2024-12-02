FedEx Trade Networks upgrades LATAM trade lane shipping services to meet customer demand

The trade lanes include the following routes: Germany (Frankfurt) to Mexico (Mexico City and Guadalajara); Germany (Frankfurt) to Brazil (São Paulo and Campinas); Hong Kong to Mexico (Mexico City and Guadalajara) and US (Dallas) to Mexico (Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey).

The company’s Germany-to-Mexico air freight forwarding program connects businesses to the manufacturing and technology hubs in LATAM. This service consolidates and moves cargo from Frankfurt am Main International Airport (FRA) to Benito Juárez International Airport (MEX) and Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport (GDL). With more than 50,000 companies operating in Frankfurt, daily flights between the countries make it easy to ship an increasing volume of German products and materials to Mexico.

As international trade between the European Union (EU) and Brazil continues to grow, FedEx Trade Networks offers an air consolidation program from Germany to Brazil for customers to upgrade their supply chain operations for this trade lane. As part of this service, the company also helps customers avoid delays by having consignees and their brokers verify shipping documents before arrival. Currently, this trade lane includes flights five days per week to both MEX and GDL so customers have flexible options for their shipments.

The company’s service offerings for the U.S.-to-Mexico trade lane helps reduce time when shipping across the border. One cross-border solution moves cargo from the FedEx Trade Networks Dallas, Texas air gateway to Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey airports via truck. In addition to this airport-to-airport option, FedEx Trade Networks also provides airport-to-door, door-to-airport and door-to-door pricing options through this lane, while also offering airport recovery, customized reporting and U.S. Customs 7512 Export Clearance.

FedEx Trade Networks provides a single point of contact for each of these freight forwarding routes, and selects a carrier based on shipper budget and timeframe, while providing convenient transit times. The company also offers value-added service options, including distribution services and customs brokerage arrangement. Pricing options include airport-to-airport, airport-to-door, door-to-airport and door-to-door, and customers may also take advantage of the track and trace options through the company’s My Global Trade Data system for high-level freight visibility.

Bilateral trade between Asia-Pacific and the region has grown at an average annual rate of 20% for more than a decade, while trade between the EU and Latin America doubled to approximately USD 280 billion starting from 2005.