FedEx to acquire GENCO for ecommerce business development

GENCO is active in reverse logistics services including product testing and repair, re-marketing, resale and recycling, postandparcel.info reports. It has blue-chip clients including retail company Sears and mobile phone carrier AT&T.

GENCO now generates a USD 1.6 billion annual turnover, employing more than 11,000 people at more than 130 locations, FedEx said.

In 2014, GENCO’s resale business, GENCO Marketplace, liquidated more than USD 2.5 billion in products returned to retailers via a network of online sellers, discount retailers, auction firms and other entrepreneurs.