FedEx sets helm to Europe with EUR 4.4 bln worth TNT Express purchase

FedEx has offered shareholders EUR 8 per share, a 33% premium on TNTs closing share price on 2 April, 2015, bbc.com reports. In 2013, United Parcel Service (UPS) pulled out of a EUR 5.2 billion bid for the Dutch firm.

UPS pulled out of the deal following opposition from EU competition authorities, saying it saw no realistic prospect of approval for its bid from the European Commission.

Since then, TNT has undertaken a restructuring programme, cutting costs, selling operations and investing heavily in its road network to hold on to customers in what has been a weak European market for business package deliveries.