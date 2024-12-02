FedEx partners with eBay to boost APAC ecommerce

According to FedEx Express, marketplace sales count for 67% of ecommerce globally, with APAC’s ecommerce market expected to reach USD 352.68 trillion by 2030. The partnership between the companies will help propel merchants, especially small business owners, amidst the booming of ecommerce in the region driven by consumers’ changing behaviours towards online shopping.

Through the collaboration, eBay sellers will be able to provide its clients a premium delivery experience at competitive prices, as well as a full suite of custom-made shipping and logistics services provided by FedEx.

Some of the key benefits of the strategic partnership include competitive rates will discounts, enhanced shipping capabilities, and direct contact with FedEx. Additionally, eBay sellers can directly contact FedEx for pickups and billing questions, as well as order shipping forms and other delivery-related supplies.