FedEx launches data-driven commerce platform





Following this announcement, the data-driven commerce platform fdx will be used in order to connect the entire customer journey and make it easier for companies to grow demand, increase conversion, as well as optimise fulfillment, and streamline returns. In addition, the firm will provide end-to-end ecommerce services for businesses of all sizes, all accessible on the platform.

Through the use of fdx, FedEx will also focus on improving the long-lasting relationship with merchants and companies in order to improve and accelerate their development process through digital intelligence. By providing data and insights delivered to improve visibility and connected offerings across the client journey, fdx is expected to optimise the way merchants make more strategic logistics decisions from the point of demand for delivery and returns.







More information on the launch

According to the official press release, the launch of the platform is planned to roll out in the fall of 2024. The fdx platform is expected to be available as a private preview (upon a made request), as businesses that are interested in learning more could sign up on the company’s website and access the needed information.

The platform was developed in order to combine already existing and new FedEx capabilities and offerings for customers of all sizes. Moreover, there are multiple features included in the list of digital products that will be available to optimise the manner in which merchants and traders develop their businesses.

Firms will be able to grow user demands by connecting with high-value clients through the ShopRunner member network, as well as increase conversion by sharing estimated delivery dates and time window updates throughout the shopping experience. This will take place on product pages, in cart, and at checkout to increase delivery transparency and encourage overall conversion.

At the same time, businesses will be enabled to improve visibility and have control of shipments, in near real-time, in order to to make informed decisions and manage risk through FedEx Surround. Merchants will understand carbon emissions impact, as they will be given the possibility to access detailed carbon emissions data through the FedEx Sustainability Insights, to make more sustainable and secure supply chain decisions. Furthermore, traders will be able to streamline, configure, and manage digital front-end return experiences, physical transportation for returns, and data exchanges in one platform.

Additional digital offerings will be included in the fdx launch, such as an optimised order fulfillment, which integrates real-time FedEx network insights into order management systems in order to improve surface optimal shipping routes and speeds for more efficient, secure, and cost-effective deliveries. At the same time, they will give businesses the possibility to design a custom post-purchase experience. This will provide match brand standards from order tracking to returns, as the capability will provide transparency with delivery dates and accurate shipment updates.



