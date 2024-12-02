FedEx Express partners Wirecard to expand in India

FedEx launched operations across 200 of Wirecard’s retail agent outlets and will expand to 1,000 locations within the Wirecard SmartShop network by the end of 2018.

The agreement is part of the retail expansion through the FedEx Authorised Ship Centre (FASC) program, which provides customers with pickup and drop-off services. 200 of Wirecard’s retail agent outlets offering FedEx services are already in operation across five states of South India and New Delhi (in addition to the existing 680 FedEx retail access points across India).

Retail is one of India’s fastest growing sectors, and is projected to grow from USD 70.45 billion in 2016 to USD 111.25 billion in 2019.

