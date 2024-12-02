FedEx expands ecommerce portfolio with FedEx Extra Hours

This service is the latest in a line of ecommerce and retail offerings that FedEx has launched to meet the evolving needs of retailers and online shoppers who need convenient shipping options, especially during the busy holiday shopping season.

FedEx Extra Hours enables participating retailers to fulfil ecommerce orders into the evening and receive late pickups by FedEx Express, with next-day local delivery and two-day shipping to any address in the continental US.

Retailers are able to extend evening order cut-off times by 5-8 hours, with some as late as midnight, depending on their current order fulfilment process. FedEx Extra Hours recently launched with customers including AutoZone and Best Buy in multiple markets across the US.