FedEx expands Asia-Pacific reach through South China by 2027

This expansion will establish a new FedEx South China Operations Center at its Asia Pacific Hub at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. According to information shared by eseller365, FedEx South China Operations Center will be covering an area of over 41,000 m2, which can be equated with more than double the size of the current Guangzhou Gateway, and the company expects it will be operational by 2027.

The facility will connect outbound shipments from customers in southern China with FedEx’s international network through the Asia Pacific Hub, while also receiving and processing inbound shipments arriving at the Hub for delivery to local customers. Along with the shipment gateway, the global delivery service will also integrate frontier technology and sustainability into the facility’s design to provide an eco-friendly working environment.

FedEx Express officials representing Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) have stated that China is integral to the company’s regional and global network. The company’s investment in the South China Operations Center will reportedly support their long-term growth plans in the region.





FedEx connecting the APAC region with the Europe and the Americas

As eseller365 also explains, FedEx Asia Pacific Hub at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport connects Asian customers to the correspondent FedEx US and European networks. The FedEx Asia Pacific Hub operates more than 210 flights per week, while the FedEx Guangzhou Gateway handles approximately 40% of the hub’s import and export cargo volume.











In 2021, FedEx introduced six new intercontinental flights originating from the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, contributing additional capacity of almost 2,700 tonnes (2,690,000 kgs) in and out of APAC to the US and Europe.





In tune with a wider APAC expansion plan

In July 2022, FedEx Express and ecommerce marketplace eBay have teamed up to enable sellers from the APAC region to sign up for a FedEx account and access all the services the delivery company has to offer.

According to FedEx Express data cited in July, marketplace sales count for 67% of ecommerce globally, with APAC’s ecommerce market expected to reach USD 352.68 trillion by 2030. Moreover, ReportLinker published data in early July placing Asia Pacific as the largest region in the express delivery market in 2021.