FedEx ends ground-delivery contract with Amazon

According to TechCrunch, this is the second contract with Amazon that FedEx has allowed to end without renewal.

As of August 2019, FedEx will not be providing any last-mile delivery service for Amazon, in addition to its Express air freight.

Amazon is expanding its own shipping capabilities, adding more aircraft to its fleet, and deploying ground-based wheeled delivery robots for last-mile package transportation. The company has also begun its own Delivery Service Partner program to fund and support delivery startup businesses.