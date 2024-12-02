FedEx, BlueSnap partner to expand cross-border ecommerce

Blue Snaps’s Powered Buy Platform will allow merchants to process their cross-border sales with appropriate currencies, payment methods and languages global shoppers want when shopping online.

FedEx Cross Border provides international shipping services for merchants selling abroad. The partnership integrates shipping and payment processing, offering new expansion possibilities for merchants to sell internationally.

BlueSnap is a global payment gateway that allows merchants to sell around the world by connecting them to more than 20 acquiring banking relationships through a consolidated API and single underwriting process.