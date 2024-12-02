FedEx agreement with Russian Customs authority to resume shipment service

FedEx has recently informed the public that an agreement has been reached with the Russian Customs authority to implement a law-abiding electronic clearance for e-commerce shipments to private consignees in Russia.

In January 2014 FedEx cut short its shipping service to the Russian customers due to restrictive customs regulations with the Russian Customs authority. The customs procedures issued by President Vladimir Putin restricted online goods purchases by the Russian internet users from websites such as eBay and Amazon.

Although transactions from corporations to users are available presently, online purchases from user to user are still unavailable.

