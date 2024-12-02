FedEx acquired Bongo to expand cross-border deployment services

Bongo International’s technology and processes provide an integrated solution that helps retailers and e-tailers grow by reaching international ecommerce consumers. Bongo International’s capabilities include duty and tax calculations, export compliance management, HS classification, currency conversions, international payment options inclusive of language translation, shopping cart management and fraud protection. With a base of over 2,000 retailers across Europe, the UK and the US, Bongo International is currently delivering cross border enablement solutions to more than 200 countries worldwide.

FedEx provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, ecommerce and business services. With annual revenues of USD 46 billion, the company offers integrated business applications through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand.

