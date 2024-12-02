Federal Bank of India rolls out online payment gateway for remittances

The setup is part of an agreement signed between Kerala Government and the Federal Bank to receive all payments due to various Government departments through the banks payment gateway.

The payment gateway will enable customers and non-customers of Federal Bank to make payments and other dues to 43 government departments using their debit or credit cards.

Payments under 430 head including RTI fee, exam fees, license fee, excise duty, police clearance certificate fee, remittances by PWD and other contractors, fee for purchase of stamp paper for registration purposes, and more are some of the payments that can be made online .